FTR were guests on Barstool Rasslin’ recently, where they spoke about The Briscoe Brothers. The AEW duo appeared at Final Battle recently to brawl with the legendary Ring Of Honor tag team. Since then they’ve shared a war of words on Twitter.

However, Dax Harwood has not been impressed with the promos they’ve been cutting. The FTR member claimed they use swearing to think it will get them over. He noted that it showcases no creativity.

“I thought it was funny because they like to use a lot of colorful language because they think that’s the thing that’s going to get them over on the internet and with the fans. They think, ‘oh I’m a great promo. Let’s say f**k and sh*t and Goddammit. Let’s say it all so we can get a rise out of people,’” he said. “I’m not a big advocate of that because if those are the words you’ve got to say to drum up a response from people then you have no creativity, you know what I am saying. That means, yeah, ‘let’s take the easy way out and just say f**k and sh*t.’”

Dax continued by saying that The Briscoes provide a tough guy’s reputation. However, he claimed that they will beat them up if they get the chance.

“These guys have a rough image and rough look and they’ve always played the big fight in the small pond kind of thing. They’ve got a reputation for being these tough guys and we are kind of laid-back North Carolinians,” Harwood said. “But I promise To God in heaven as he’s watching over me right now. If they ever step to me I promise you we will beat the sh*t out of them. And I did say sh*t, because it’s not a problem and I don’t care about being creative. I promise you we will beat the sh*t out of them.”

