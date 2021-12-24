A new match has been confirmed for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. X-Division Champion Trey Miguel will defend his title against Steve Maclin at Hard To Kill.
Impact tweeted, “.@TheTreyMiguel wants @SteveMaclin and newest member of the #IMPACT management team @gailkimITSME just made it official at #HardToKill! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ggEsiOkIee”
Miguel won the X-Division title on October 23, 2021, at Bound For Glory after he defeated Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in a Tournament final three-way match.
Steve Maclin made his debut on the June 17 episode of Impact. He was released from WWE in February.
The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the current lineup:
Triple Threat for the Impact World Title
Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)
ROH World Title Match
Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)
Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)
Impact X Division Title Match
Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match
The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)
Knockouts Ultimate X
Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne GraceWinner receives a future title shot.
Hardcore War
Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)
Jonah vs. Josh Alexander
.@TheTreyMiguel wants @SteveMaclin and newest member of the #IMPACT management team @gailkimITSME just made it official at #HardToKill! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ggEsiOkIee
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 24, 2021