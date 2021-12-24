A new match has been confirmed for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. X-Division Champion Trey Miguel will defend his title against Steve Maclin at Hard To Kill.

Impact tweeted, “.@TheTreyMiguel wants @SteveMaclin and newest member of the #IMPACT management team @gailkimITSME just made it official at #HardToKill! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ggEsiOkIee”

Miguel won the X-Division title on October 23, 2021, at Bound For Glory after he defeated Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in a Tournament final three-way match.

Steve Maclin made his debut on the June 17 episode of Impact. He was released from WWE in February.

The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the current lineup:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne GraceWinner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander