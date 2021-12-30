During an interview with Metro, former WWE FX Artist Jason Baker spoke about his relationship with Bray Wyatt while he was helping the former WWE star with his FireFly Fun House skits. Baker mentioned conversations he and Wyatt had during their meetings and how they would stay up late discussing things.

“We stayed up till two, three in the morning just chatting about what we could do, what we should do, what we probably couldn’t do,” Baker said. “ ‘We’re probably not gonna get away with that, so we should just drop this idea now’. Just things like that.

“But there was some potential for other characters, other puppets, other looks, other things. That’s the thing – we were always just trying to add something new to it, something fresh, and just keep it going.”

Jason Baker also spoke about Vince McMahon and his involvement in the FireFly Fun House production. Baker mentioned how the WWE CEO would have faith in the team to give them the freedom to do what they wanted and why he gives credit to Vince for allowing them that freedom.

“I wasn’t there every week, I wasn’t there all the time,” Baker stated. “But I will say this, a lot of times guys like Vince would listen to ideas. They’d really take it under consideration and allow us to run rampant with a lot of things.

“At a particular time, I remember when we first started it, there was a time when we could just do whatever we wanted and Vince was like, ‘OK guys, I trust you!’ I don’t know the ins or outs of what happened or what went down, but he was very open. He listened to us, he listened to ideas. I think that’s definitely a credit to him!”

Following his WWE release earlier this year, Bray Wyatt has yet to reveal what his next step will be in the wrestling business. The former WWE Champion has been rumored to appear in AEW and also had WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley talk about his potential appearance for the company.

