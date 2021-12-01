A week and a half ago, UFC Fighter Jon Jones announced on Twitter he would be facing AEW star Jake Hager in a grappling match on December 9. Hager would later say the contract wasn’t finalized for the fight, and in an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee and Miesha, he reiterated his uncertainty over the fight’s status. That didn’t stop Jake Hager from taking some shots at Jones.

“Well I don’t know what’s going on, because I’m training and I’m ready. As far as I know, it’s on. And then it got quiet on his end,” Hager said. “I don’t know if he saw my resume and was like ‘oh, this is an Oklahoma country boy I don’t want to wrestle with.’ Maybe he saw I wrestled for AEW and he got a little scared. Everybody wants to work for AEW, so maybe he wants to get a job. Jon, come out of hiding. Prove that you’re still the GOAT, and I’ll put in a good word with Tony for you. I work with GOATs every single day Jon. I work with the GOAT of pro wrestling Chris Jericho. So I’m like the farmer of GOATs, and I can also wrestle a little bit.”

Jake Hager relayed how the fight started to come together, revealing his head coach had approached him with the proposal. Hager says Jones jumped the gun with his Twitter announcement, and also took a shot at Jones for getting Hager’s name and his place of work wrong.

“I was at dinner one night and I got the phone call from my head coach Josh Rafferty,” Hager said. “He was like ‘hey, what’s up man? I’ve got a great situation for you. You should just say yes before I tell you what it is.’ I love Josh, he’s the man, so I’m like ‘yes.’ Then he tells me and I’m like ‘okay, yes. Go make it happen.’ As far as I know, we were waiting from then on to just do the negotiation and finalize everything. Then he jumped the gun a little bit, made that Twitter announcement when we didn’t have anything signed. I know my response was a little bit harsh, but you’ve got to get my name right, you’ve got to get my company right if you want to work with me.”

Jake Hager wasn’t the only person in his family to take a shot at Jones. As he revealed to Renee Paquette and special guest co-host Anthony Smith, Hager’s wife, Catalina, also had some choice words for the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

“When Catalina read the tweet, she’d go ‘I didn’t know they could tweet from prison,” Hager said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription