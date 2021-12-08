On the November 24 episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois, MJF and CM Punk delivered a promo segment that got the wrestling world talking and even those backstage gathered around to watch.

The 2019 & 2020 Dynamite Diamond Ring told Josh Martinez this week that he and CM Punk delivered and that he verbally assassinated The Second City Saint.

“Here’s the deal. CM Punk was the best mic man of his generation,” MJF said. “I think it’s more than fair to say that I’m the best mic man of mine. People were fantasy booking if you will, me and CM Punk, face-to-face on microphones, and I’d like to say, er, a nice way of putting it is that we delivered.

“More importantly, I delivered,” MJF stated. “I verbally assassinated him. I personally believe if we were to take what occurred and transport it into any other town, CM Punk would have been in the corner crying!”

That promo took place in CM Punk’s hometown, but tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, which is the hometown of MJF. The Salt of the Earth fully believes that the Long Island fans understand him, and he understands them, and that tonight they will boo CM Punk out of the arena.

“I think he’s going to get booed out of the arena,” MJF said. “I honestly think CM Punk is going to get booed out of the arena. He’s not going to know what to do with himself, and when my music hits, the people of Strong Island are going to scream my name at the top of their lungs, and I can’t wait.”

