MJF may have taken things a bit too far during his promo duel with CM Punk on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Now, he’s trying to cool down any possible tension with another AEW star.

At one point during the verbal exchange with Punk, MJF brought up AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker in a less than flattering way. Adam Cole later admonished and threatened MJF during a podcast interview.

“[Adam Cole] said that if I talk about Britt [Baker] anymore, he’s gonna sock me in the face which, listen, all respect to the boom boy, Adam’s a great guy,” he told Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate on their Throwing Down podcast. “I don’t have a problem with Adam, my problem’s with Punk.

“My problem with Punk is he walks out there, he puts on this little happy face, he’s glad-handing everybody,” MJF continued. “He’s pretending that he cares about the younger talent, he’s pretending that he cares about the success of AEW. All that man is doing is pretending and I’m sick of it and all I’m trying to do is put that into the forefront. Just trying to call him out on his B.S.”

MJF is preparing for a rare match on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He’s scheduled to appear in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring on two consecutive occasions.

Adam Cole did take time to compliment MJF during his recent appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast. He called MJF “a fantastic performer”. Cole said he’s impressed by MJF’s confidence. And he added that he doesn’t think MJF gets enough credit for how good he is in the ring.

