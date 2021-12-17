Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha was part of the War Chamber 2021 tapings last month. In the series finale, Yoshihiro Tajiri successfully defended his MLW Middleweight Championship for the first time against Atsuki Aoyagi. Their contest took place at All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Tajiri emerged victoriously and captured the vacant Middleweight Championship at Fightland in a four-way matchup. This is currently his first title reign in MLW.

Also, on tonight’s finale, Holidead went one-on-one with Willow Nightingale. And, after losing his MLW World Tag Team Championship against 5150 last week, LA Park squared off with 5150 resident Homicide in singles competition.

Below are the results from MLW Fusion Alpha:

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Yoshihiro Tajiri (c) defeated Atsuki Aoyagi to retain his championship

* LA Park defeated Homicide

* Holidead defeated Willow Nightingale

Outside of tonight’s competition, long-time production member, Charlie Bruzzese, was inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame.

MLW’s next standalone miniseries, Azteca, will premiere on Thursday, January 6, at 8 pm EST, on YouTube and Fite TV. The first confirmed match on the series premiere will be the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and Pagano taking on King Muertes and Taurus.

MLW Azteca was taped earlier this month in Tijuana, Mexico. Full spoilers from this event can be found at this link.