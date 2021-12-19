Natalya has recently spoken to the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood where she talked about Charlotte Flair. The SmackDown star admitted that the Queen is in a hard spot right now as she has achieved so much.

“Charlotte Flair, I think it’s a tough spot because there’s only so much that she can do,” Natalya said. “There’s only so many places you can go. Once you’ve done it all, once you’ve main evented WrestleMania, you’ve won X amount of championships. When you have had everything and you’ve experienced everything, it is really, really cool to watch other women rise to the occasion and get the chance.”

Natalya also touched on the fact she is now in the Guinness Book Of World Records. She admitted that it is a major honor for her to have reached that achievement.

“I don’t keep track of every single match that I’ve had, I don’t keep track of it,” Natalya admitted. “During the pandemic, a fan had reached out to me and said, ‘hey, I just want to let you know that you’ve had the most matches and the most wins of any woman in WWE history.’ Then, I had posted about it and then I guess Guinness Book Of Worlds Records had picked up on it.

“So I have two world records, for the most matches and the most PPV matches. They’re currently investigating my most wins. Of course, they had to do fact checks and all those sorts of things.,” she said. “But right now, I have two world records, most PPV matches of any woman in WWE history and most matches. But we are trying to get the most wins on there too. For me, like I said, I don’t keep track, but when I heard that, I was so honored.”

When looking to the future, Natalya spoke about several wrestlers that she would like to compete with in the future. This included two members of the NXT 2.0 roster, as well as someone on the blue brand.

“There’s a ton of women that I want to work with that I’ve never had the chance to work with, like Io Shirai I’d love to work with. Indi Hartwell is somebody that I’ve kind of got my eye on. I think she’s really talented,” Natalya added. “Of course, my dream match right now would be against Toni Storm. Those to me are all things that I want to accomplish.”

