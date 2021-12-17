Following the pandemonium that’s ensued post-Bound For Glory, the Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo will now meet in Texas Death Match for the championship at Hard To Kill. Their match was the first contest announced for the January 8th pay-per-view event.

This specific stipulation came to fruition following another beatdown between James and Purrazzo at a meet and greet session on tonight’s show. It was Gail Kim’s call to make this contest into a Texas Death Match.

James snatched the Knockouts Championship from Purrazzo at this year’s Bound For Glory, making this her fourth run with the title. As for Purrazzo, should she win, this will be the third time she has held the belt.

Once the dust has settled from this rivalry, it was reported that Purrazzo will face Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion, Rok-C, post-Hard To Kill. It wasn’t confirmed if their Winner Take All match will happen at Impact or through another promotion. Purrazzo appeared at ROH Final Battle last weekend, calling out the Women’s World Champion for a future Title vs. Title Match. Purrazzo currently holds the AAA Reina de Reinas belt.

Below is the updated card for Hard To Kill:

Impact World Championship:

Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Championship:

Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

First-Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match:

Lady Frost vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

The winner will receive a future title shot at the Knockouts Championship.

Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

Hard To Kill will air live from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, January 8. This event is available to purchase on Fite TV.