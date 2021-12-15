This past Sunday in Irving, Texas, referee Lando Deltoro was attacked by wrestler Hannibal (wrestling under the name The Blood Hunter), who proceeded to stab Deltoro several times with an iron spike. The wrestling world has reacted strongly to the incident, including WWE star The Miz. After being shown video of the incident by TMZ (alongside wife Maryse), The Miz declared that Hannibal (real name Devon Nicholson) should be banned from wrestling.

“You don’t do that stuff,” The Miz stated. “That didn’t look like a mistake. Accidents happen, but I don’t get stabbed with like a knife or whatever the hell the guy had.”

Deltoro was attacked by Hannibal during a match between the latter and former WWE star Carlito, and was taken to the hospital soon after. Though Deltoro suffered a torn artery in his head and has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. A GoFundMe has been created for Deltoro to help with his medical bills. To date, the GoFundMe has raised $7,375 of its $10,000 goal.

The Miz is only the latest wrestler to comment on the incident. New Japan-Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay, upon seeing the incident, called it “unacceptable” and stated his belief that Hannibal should be charged for the incident. Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace also implored Deltoro to press charges against Hannibal.

The promotion the incident took place in, World Class Pro Revolution, has banned Hannibal from all future events. In a video posted on his YouTube page (which has since been made private), Hannibal declared that Deltoro was hired to referee the match specifically because he was expected to bleed. He also claimed that the spike he used didn’t appear to be sharp, that he believed Deltoro bladed himself, that Deltoro never indicated he was any pain and that he had trouble seeing Deltoro while wearing a mask.