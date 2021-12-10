UPDATE: ROH has announced that Jay Lethal will be returning at Final Battle. You can click here for full details, including ROH giving thanks to AEW.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is planning to help ROH for their “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view this weekend.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and wished ROH the best, adding that he will “be doing some things to support them in their last show to make it a good show for them,” according to F4Wonline.com.

Khan also said, “Over the weekend I am going to lend some support to them and try and help them out because it’s the right thing to do.”

Khan did not elaborate but it’s speculated that he will be allowing some AEW talents to work the show, perhaps for the 10-man Wild Card Tag Team Match on the Hour One pre-show, or the main event.

As noted on Thursday, it was announced that ROH World Champion Bandido was pulled from Final Battle due to a positive COVID-19 test. He was scheduled to defend in the main event against Jonathan Gresham. It will be interesting to see if Khan offers a former ROH talent currently on the AEW roster to work Gresham in the main event. Former ROH veteran Jay Lethal, who recently left the company to sign with AEW, has been speculated on, which would be interesting as he and Gresham were partners.

ROH has not announced Bandido’s replacement as of this writing, but it has been indicated that the Final Battle main event will still be for the ROH World Title.

Final Battle is scheduled to be the final ROH pay-per-view as the company prepares to go on a major hiatus until April 2022. The plan is to “re-imagine” the company in hopes of returning with a “fan-focused product” moving forward.

You can click here for the current card for Saturday’s “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view, which will take place from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

Stay tuned for more.