Next week, MLW will air the Middleweight Championship title fight between champion Yoshihiro Tajiri and competitor Atsuki Aoyagi on Fusion: Alpha. Their match took place at an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring this past Sunday.

Tajiri turned heads when he captured the championship against Aramis, Arez and Myron Reed in a four-way contest at Fightland in October. He is currently on his first run.

The second title contest includes Los Parks (LA Park & Hijo de LA Park) taking on newcomers 5150 in a Philly Street Fight for the MLW World Tag Team Championship. These two teams have butted heads since 5150 arrived at Battle Riot III this past July. Los Parks currently stand at a 297-day reign. Their title victory came on an episode of Fusion against The Von Erichs in a Texas Tornado Match this past January.

Also scheduled for next week’s show, nZo will make his official MLW debut. He will clash with wrestling veteran Matt Cross. And the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will be in action.

These set matches were part of last month’s television tapings. Full spoilers of their match and others are available to view at this link.

Below is the official card for next week’s Fusion: Alpha:

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Yoshihiro Tajiri (c) vs. Atsuki Aoyagi

* Philly Street Fight for the MLW World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. 5150

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in action

* nZo makes his MLW debut

