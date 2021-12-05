As noted earlier this morning, NWA star ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke was reportedly transported to a hospital in Atlanta, GA following the Hard Times 2 event last night.

In an update, PWInsider states that Burke was released from the hospital earlier this morning. In the wake of his injuries, NWA officials plan to keep him from doing anything physical during the NWA Powerrr tapings in Atlanta, GA today.

It is expected that Elijah Burke will make a full recovery.

As noted, the aftermath of the Hard Times 2 main event saw Trevor Murdoch versus Mike Knox. Matt Cardona then appeared and confronted the winner of the bout — Murdoch. This allowed Knox to connect with a low blow on Murdoch, and he and Cardona grouped up in an attack on the NWA Champion.

Mick Foley then appeared and said he had a surprise for the two men. This is when Elijah Burke hit ringside and began brawling with Knox and Cardona, but was thrown into the steps at ringside and appeared to go limp.

Following the event, the report says that Burke remained down as multiple officials including Billy Corgan came to check on him. The show went off the air and fans were exiting the venue as this process continued.

Ultimately, an ambulance rushed Burke to the nearest hospital to be examined in the emergency room.

You can see full results from the Hard Times 2 pay-per-view below:

Matthew Mims defeated Jax Dane

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Kamille (c) defeated Melina

No DQ, No Time Limit: NWA World Television Title Match

Tyrus (c) defeated Cyon

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c) defeated The End’s Odinson and Parrow

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis (c) defeated Judais

Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer

Colby Corino defeated Doug Williams

NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match

The Hex (c) defeated Missa Kate & Natalia Markova and Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and Paola Blaze & Jennacide

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifying Gauntlet Match

Homicide defeated Alex Taylor, Ariya Daivari, CW Anderson, Darius Lockhart, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin, and Ricky Morton

Austin Aries defeated Rhett Titus

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James (c) defeated Kiera Hogan

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

OGK (c) defeated Aron Stevens & Kratos

NWA World Heavyweight Title Match

Trevor Murdoch (c) defeated Mike Knox