Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s TripleMania Regia event is already chockfull of AEW. You can now add another AEW roster member to the show. As announced on AAA’s Twitter account, AEW manager Vickie Guerrero will be making her AAA debut at TripleMania Regia, where she will be in the corner of AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) as they defend the titles against The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix).

The plans for Vikcie Guerrero to manage FTR, who are normally managed by Tully Blanchard, in AAA is not a new development. Reports in early October had Guerrero joining FTR for AAA’s November 4 TV tapings as their manager, though the trio ultimately didn’t appear at the tapings due to travel issues. A vignette featuring Guerrero and FTR was scheduled to air at AAA’s latest TV taping, but only briefly aired at the beginning and was ultimately not show in full.

While this will her first appearance in AAA, Vickie Guerrero is connected to the promotion through her late husband, the legendary Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall of Famer and lucha libre legend first achieved stardom working for AAA in the early 90’s, best known for his tag team Los Gringos Locos with Love Machine Art Barr. The duo took part in what is considered to be the best lucha libre matches of all time, taking on El Hijo del Santo and Octagon in a two out of three falls mask vs. hair match at AAA’s When Worlds Collide PPV in November of 1994.

With Vickie Guerrero in their corner, FTR will look to get revenge on The Lucha Brothers following a several month rivalry. The duo got the upper hand initially by defeating Penta and Fenix on the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, before the Lucha Brothers gained a measure of revenge by retaining the AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW Full Gear. The two teams were set to square off this Friday on AEW Rampage in a two out of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Titles, but the match was postponed after Fenix missed the event due to travel. FTR will instead battle Penta and Death Triangle member Pac in a standard tag match.

TripleMania Regia will air this Saturday in Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and will be available in English and Spanish on FITE TV. In addition to Vickie Guerrero, FTR and the Lucha Brothers, the show will also feature former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez teaming with Pagano and Psycho Clown to take on Black Taurus, Rey Escorpion and lucha legend LA Park, and a five way match for the AAA Mega Championship featuring AEW stars Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal, ROH World Champion Bandido, Samuray Del Sol and AAA star Hijo del Vikingo.

