A loaded line-up has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode, which will be the go-home episode for New Year’s Evil on January 4.

A tag team match has been announced for next week with Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez taking on NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. This will be a non-title bout.

As noted, it was announced this week that New Year’s Evil will see Gonzalez and Jade challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in a Triple Threat. After Rose granted the title shots to Jade and Gonzalez while checking in via satellite, she then had Jayne and Dolin attack the challengers from behind to set up this tag team match.

Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis was also announced for next week’s NXT 2.0 show.

Waller vs. Lumis comes after Waller attacked Lumis on this week’s show, right after Lumis had defeated Trick Williams in singles action. We noted before how AJ Styles appeared on NXT this week to confront Waller, which came right after the sneak attack on Lumis. It’s rumored that Styles will return next week to set up a New Year’s Evil bout with Waller. This week’s showdown saw Waller back down from a fight because he wanted to let Omos have his way with Styles first, and their match has been announced for next Monday’s RAW.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle will be live on NXT with MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter next week. Riddle will stand with MSK as they confront NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

This week’s NXT featured another “Shaman Bro” segment with Riddle and MSK. Riddle talked about their journey to enlightenment, and promised to be with them in the ring next week to call out Imperium. Imperium later addressed MSK during a backstage interview and said they may have found a Shaman on their journey, but Imperium has a General. This looks to be a reference to WALTER, who has been rumored for a move to the United States to work full-time for WWE here.

You can click here for details on next week’s Title vs. Title Unification contract signing for New Year’s Evil, and click here for details on next week’s Harland vs. Brian Kendrick match.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the current announced line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode, along with related clips for the aforementioned additions:

* The go-home build for New Year’s Evil

* Harland vs. Brian Kendrick

* Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle joins MSK as they call out NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium

* Wade Barrett moderates New Year’s Evil contract signing for the Title vs. Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes