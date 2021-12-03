Former NXT UK Champion WALTER is returning to the promotion where he first broke out as a star on the international stage. Westside Xtreme Wrestling announced today that he will wrestle on its 21st Anniversary show on Saturday, December 18.

WALTER’s opponent will be Cara Noir and wXw is promoting the match as the first-ever meeting between the two men.

WALTER has deep roots and a long history in wXw, which dates back to 2007. He is a former three-time wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion and has four reigns as a tag team champion in the promotion with four different partners. WALTER is also a former head trainer at the wXw Wrestling Academy.

wXw has a close relationship with WWE. The agreement includes the airing of wXw programming on the WWE Network and Peacock.

WALTER has wrestled more than 20 matches for wXw since he debuted in NXT UK in January 2019. His last match for wXw was in March of last year when WALTER and Daisuke Ikeda lost a tag team match to Timothy Thatcher and Yuki Ishikawa.

WALTER has not appeared on a WWE broadcast since this past August. That’s when he lost the NXT UK Championship to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. The loss ended WALTER’s 870-day title reign.

WALTER did work on non-televised house shows during WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom last month. He wrestled several singles matches against Ceasro and also worked a couple of tag team matches.

wXw’s 21st Anniversary card also features Axel Tischer (formerly known as Alexander Wolfe in WWE) defending the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship against Jurn Simmons. The Arrows Of Hungary will defend the wXw World Tag Team Championship against Fast Time Moodo and Stephanie Maze. And there will be a #1 contender ladder match featuring Tristan Archer, Aigle Blanc, The Rotation, Dennis Dullnig, Levaniel, and Hektor Invictus.