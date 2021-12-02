Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with one of the two title defenses set for today’s action!

NXT UK Women’s Championship: Meiko Satomura (c) (w/Emilia McKenzie) vs. Xia Brookside

Xia Brookside looks for a lockup, and the champion evades. They go again for another tie-up. This time, Meiko Satomura drives Xia down on the mat. Satomura focuses on the arm, maintaining her stranglehold in the early going. Xia finds some relief with a wristlock, but gets sent back down on the canvas again. Satomura locks in a head scissors. Xia escapes with a beautiful headstand.

Xia fires up a flurry of kicks and a lungblower while Satomura hangs on the ropes. Xia looks for the first pin in this match. Satomura kicks out at two. Satomura returns to her original authoritative position with combination offense for a near-fall attempt. Satomura applies an arm trap crossface. Since they’re so close to the ropes, Xia reaches out to break out of the hold. Xia crumbles to the canvas with a nasty headbutt and boot to the face. Satomura sets Xia up for the Scorpio Rising, hits it and retains her NXT UK Women’s Championship. The Final Boss prevails!

Winner: Meiko Satomura