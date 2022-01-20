FTR were originally set to be in action on AEW Dynamite this week against Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson. However, that match never ended up taking place on the show. The company did not inform fans about why the match was pulled.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the match was pulled for medical reasons. While he is not sure that is related to COVID-19, he presumes that was the case. It is unknown who specifically was dealing with any health problems, but it was noted that FTR are both fine.

There has been some speculation that the AEW tag team could appear at GCW’s The Wrld On GCW PPV which is taking place this Sunday at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The Briscoes will be having an open challenge on the card and have been feuding with FTR online recently, but a match has yet to happen.

Several AEW stars are already set to appear on that show, with Ruby Soho facing Allie Katch, while Jon Moxley competes against Homicide. Should FTR be the planned opponents for the former ROH tag team, then they would be fine to compete from a medical standpoint.

Dax Harwood recently spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ where he gave his thoughts on the promos The Briscoes have cut on them. He believes that they lean upon colorful language to get themselves over on the internet.

“I thought it was funny because they like to use a lot of colorful language. They think that’s the thing that’s going to get them over on the internet and with the fans. They think, ‘oh I’m a great promo. Let’s say f**k and sh*t and Goddammit. Let’s say it all so we can get a rise out of people,’” he said. “I’m not a big advocate of that. Because if those are the words you’ve got to say to drum up a response from people then you have no creativity. You know what I am saying? That means, yeah, ‘let’s take the easy way out and just say f**k and sh*t.’”

