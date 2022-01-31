Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion, after defeating Brock Lesnar this past Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble with the help of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to win the title. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bobby Lashley talked about his victory over Lesnar and just what it meant.

“This was so much deeper than a match,” Lashley said. “My kids were in the front row, and I wanted to teach them a lesson about enduring. That’s something we talk about a lot. It’s the person who endures that wins. The match was a lot like life. I couldn’t escape Brock’s offense. He’s going to take you to Suplex City, he’s going to hit hard. That’s no different than life. I wanted to test myself and take his punches. I wanted to face him head-on, take his best, and beat him in the end.”

While the match only went ten minutes, Bobby Lashley had enough time with Lesnar to get a feel of what the former UFC star brings to the table. Lashley even compared Lesnar’s strength to current UFC World Heavyweight Champion.

“That’s a match I wanted for a long time,” Lashley said. “Brock has the same kind of strength as Francis Ngannou. He came as advertised.”

Winning the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble now puts Bobby Lashley in a prime position on the road to WrestleMania. So who would Lashley like to defend the Championship against at WWE’s biggest show?

“We’ll see who steps up,” Lashley said of potential next challengers. “Winning the championship was one thing, but defending it is another. Every day, every night, every morning, I’m putting in the work. I’m doing this the only way I know how, and that’s by putting everything into it.”

