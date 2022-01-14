Bobby Lashley recently spoke with WWE’s After The Bell about the Day 1 main event change. Brock Lesnar was originally set to go one on one with Roman Reigns at the event. However, due to the Tribal Chief testing positive for COVID-19, changes were made. Lashley admitted that when that happened, he wanted to get out of the match.

“The first thing I said was, I said, ‘get me out of the match,'” he admitted. “I said, ‘it’s a fatal 4-way, me and MVP can do something beforehand, get me out of the match’. Initially, people were like, ‘what? Are you scared of him?’ No, I’m not scared of him, it’s a match where exactly what happened, happened.

“He beats somebody else and got the title,” Lashley said. “So essentially he can say he beat me, Seth, Big E & Kevin right? I mean, the match is five people and I was like, ‘that’s not the way this is going down, get me out of the match’. And they were like, ‘nah, nah, you got to stay in the match,’ and I was like, ‘alright’.”

Bobby Lashley admitted that lot of people were not happy about Brock Lesnar being added to the match. However, after first wanting out of the match, Lashley decided he had to make a statement. That is what he would go on to do, spearing Brock through the barricade and dominating the Beast every time they interacted throughout the encounter.

“There was kind of a lot of people that were like, not happy about it,” he said. “But I looked it as, ‘at first, get me out of the match, but if I’m staying in the match, then interactions we have with Brock, I have to make a statement.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After The Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

