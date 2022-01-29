During the most recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He discussed the latest odds for the women’s Rumble match, where Alexa Bliss is one of the favorites to earn a title match at WrestleMania. The wrestling legend would be keen to see her win. He thinks that the women’s division needs her right now.

“Out of those odds I like Alexa Bliss the most,” Booker T admitted. “I could see Alexa coming back, I was just reading something that The Goddess trademark was applied for. So, hopefully, the return of Alexa Bliss, because we need her. I like Alexa Bliss and her character, what she’s doing right now. Like I say I know merchandise might be good and whatnot.

“But as far as strengthening the women’s locker room, we need Alexa Bliss on the roster, going out and doing what she does. So, yeah I would love to see Alexa come back, and I would love to see Alexa win it. As well as going to WrestleMania for a title match.

Booker T also spoke about the possibility of the women’s winner getting to headline one of the two WrestleMania nights each year. This is something that happened in 2021, with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. Booker T believes that having that structure wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“I mean I don’t think it’s a bad idea. I don’t think it’s a bad idea at all,” he stressed. “Structure for me is everything and trying to maximize those two days is a juggling act in itself. So, yeah, I am looking forward to seeing how this thing will play out.”

