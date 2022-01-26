During his recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled how he was never pegged to win a Royal Rumble. On top of that, the Hall Of Famer doesn’t think he had a WrestleMania moment either, but he was happy to just be part of the show.

“I was never on the list to win the Royal Rumble, and I don’t even know why,” he admitted. “But you know, it never bothered me. Because there again, everybody gets their chance to shine and every spotlight can’t be yours. I’ve never really had any great, great WrestleMania moments that I can put up on that pedestal or anything like that. But it was great just being part of the show. For me, a street kid from South Park, Texas, I did the best at every single one of them. Dallas, Texas, I’ll be there this year too, I’ll be there.”

Booker T also reflected on being a surprise entrant in the 2011 Royal Rumble match. His appearance is well remembered for Matt Striker’s reaction on commentary, and Booker says that he was legitimately marking out.

“Matt Striker did mark out. Matt Striker got fired because of that,” Booker joked. “They was like, ‘what the hell are you doing? You’re supposed to be working, this is for the fans.’”

When it comes to that appearance, Booker T spoke about not getting his classic pyro when he returned to WWE at the 2011 Royal Rumble. While he wanted to have it, the Hall Of Famer is also glad he didn’t, as it allowed him to hear the fans and the reaction he gained.

“Why I didn’t get the pyro when I came back? I don’t know, I really don’t, I didn’t think about it too much. That wasn’t something I ever really thought about,” he admitted. “I tell you, it would have not felt the same way, I am not trying to take away. I wish I would have had the pyro. But, I’ll tell you, what I do remember about that night more than anything, was the love from the fans. If you go back and look at that, my right hand is trembling, it’s literally shaking. It looked like an act, but I was like, ‘god man, I can feel the voltage going through my body.’ I was like, ‘this is so freaking awesome.’

“Because, you just never know if the fans are going to see you and say, ‘Hey man, we don’t want to see this guy no more.’ Or are they going to see you and say, ‘we don’t care if we see Booker T do the spinaroonie or anything like that, we are just glad to see him.’ That night for me, it will always be one of my most special moments that I ever had in this business.”

