During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Hulk Hogan’s recent comments about the death of Betty White and Sidney Potier in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Hulk Hogan comment saying Betty White and Sidney Poitier got the jab,” Booker said. “That’s what they’re calling it, the vaccine, ‘the jab,’ They don’t want to tell anybody, they don’t want to release it, but that’s what happened, that’s how they died. For someone like him, who doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about, first and foremost.

“To say something that stupid about someone that’s 99-years-old about to be a 100, I guess she was going to live 100 more years. I guess Sidney Poitier had another 65 left in him,” he said. “But to not say someone like Herman Cain died from COVID, you know what I mean? This guy died from COVID. We know he died from COVID, but you’re not going out there saying, ‘he was just old,’ you know what I mean? It’s amazing some of the stuff people say when they just don’t know.”

Booker T made it clear that he doesn’t have respect for someone making comments like that. He also asked his co-host, Brad Gilmore, to be honest. He wants him to say if he is ever slipping in the future.

“I don’t have a whole lot of respect for someone saying something like that,” he said. “Especially when they have no idea what happened with this person or not. It’s just where we are in the world today. It could be just, dammit, it could be just getting old. Brad, if you ever find me on this show, or you said, ‘Book is slipping, something is wrong with him.’ Bruh, please tell me, please.”

Booker T then went on to say he thinks that is part of it. Wrestlers getting old and saying stupid stuff. While he also believes some just don’t want to let go of their stardom and fame.

“I think that’s part of it. Getting old and not wanting to just let it go and you still want to have some form of stardom or form of being at a certain level. I don’t know what the hell it is. Or just losing it, or just going senile. But if you ever find me in that place where I am just saying something so stupid and radical, bruh, please. I beg you, please pull me back. Because I think that’s got a lot to do with some of these old guys going out here saying stupid stuff. I really do.”

