Hulk Hogan is in the news again following a controversial Facebook post, one that is now making him the butt of jokes on late night television. On last night’s episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon spent a few minutes of his monologue mocking the Hulkster and his comments.

“Hulk Hogan’s under a lot of fire after he suggested that the COVID vaccine is to blame for some of the recent deaths of our biggest celebrities,” Fallon said. “As a result, Hulk Hogan has been named the Heavyweight Champion of Facebook. Now you’re laughing now, but if Trump’s re-elected, he’s the new Dr. Fauci.”

Fallon’s jokes come just a day after Hulk Hogan trended on social media for anti-vaccination views. In a Facebook post he has since edited and then deleted, Hogan falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines were responsible for the recent celebrity deaths of Betty White, Bob Saget and Sidney Portier. No cause of death has been revealed for either Saget or Portier, while White is known to have suffered a stroke six days before her death.

Hogan last made an appearance at WrestleMania 37 last year and had reportedly been dealing with health issues. WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently revealed that the Hogan is doing a lot better due to physical therapy.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s monologue, including his jokes on Hulk Hogan, below.

