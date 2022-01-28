WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has given his thoughts on a possible match between Dominik and Rey Mysterio. During his recent Hall Of Fame podcast, he made it clear that it isn’t something he really wants to see. However, he noted that it could be nice for a family memento.

“That’s not something I really, really want to see or anything like that. It’s not on my bucket list,” he said. “To say, ‘man, I want to see Rey against Dominik one day in a match.’ But, I think about it like this also. Just think for a second that you’ve got that on tape, you wrestling your son at WrestleMania.

“We know what this is, we know this is a higher form of entertainment. To watch those guys, to be able to go out there and do it from a father and son perspective, one time, I can buy that. One time, just to see that match, just for keepsakes, for family mementos.”

Booker T also spoke about the possible match from Dominik Mysterio’s perspective. He believes that he might want to be able to have a match with his children down the line. Therefore, this would be a great moment to look back upon.

“I am just talking about having that match on film where my family can see this forevermore,” Booker said. “‘My son, hopefully, one day will do that with me.’ Maybe that’s what Dominik is saying, not me and my son. But that right there, man, that’s what this thing is all about. If it was boxing or MMA, it would be different. But there again, I always say how wrestling is to be embellished. That we can never take away the show in professional wrestling.”

Booker T pointed out the fact that Rey Mysterio cannot wrestle forever, and he might want to hang up his boots. Because of that, doing this match might be a way to pass on the legacy for his family. Booker also pointed out that there’s money to be made for Rey outside of wrestling.

“Rey is not going to be able to do this forever, alright? There’s going to be a time when he wants to put it down and let his son keep the legacy going. We don’t know if that’s in April,” he hinted at. “I’m just saying, there’s a lot of money out there for Rey to be made and it’s not in the wrestling business. That’s just me, that’s the way I look at that.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

