AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD sat down with Mike Jones of DC 101 to promote AEW Dynamite coming to the DC area in a few weeks. Baker talked about getting feedback from AEW President Tony Khan and how much it getting praise from him means.

“Getting praises from him is as good as it gets,” Baker said. “I appreciate obviously the fans because they’re the heart and soul of professional wrestling, but Tony is the master mind behind everything that we do, so just that he has confidence in me to go out there and carry out his vision and his love for the sport, is a very very cool feeling.”

This past week on AEW Dynamite saw luchador Rey Fenix suffered a dislocated shoulder when he landed awkwardly on his right arm. Britt Baker also addressed the injury and how happy she was that Fenix was okay, calling the incident one of the ugliest thing she’s ever seen.

“That guy is such a warrior,” Baker said. “You see it on tv every week just like everyone else but holy crap that was absolutely brutal. That’s like one of the most gruesome things I’ve ever seen in wrestling so for him to just be in good spirits and he’s okay and he can’t wait to get back in the ring it’s really cool, it’s very admirable.”

Later Britt Baker was asked what her goals are for herself in 2022. The answer was simple, continue to build up the AEW Women’s Division.

“I just want to continue to do elevating women’s wrestling in any possible way that I can in any way that I can,” Baker said. “Etch my name in the history book when it comes to the AEW women’s division, that’s what I want because we all rise. When one person rises everyone rises, so I really want to continue.

“I think the women’s division is absolutely on fire right now especially with the TBS tournament that we just had. You know Jade, new champion, she’s an absolute rock star. Whether I like her or not, that’s undeniable.”

