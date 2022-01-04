While Brock Lesnar will be returning to Smackdown this Friday, it appears he’ll be sticking around RAW for a little while as well. The site of next Monday’s RAW in Philadelphia, the Wells Fargo Center announced that the WWE Champion will be in the building this upcoming Monday.

“JUST ANNOUNCED!” the Wells Fargo Center accounted tweeted. “The New WWE Champion, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar will be live in Philly Next Monday for Monday Night RAW!”

This will mark the second straight appearance for Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW. He appeared last night alongside long-time manager and advocate, following his WWE Championship victory at WWE Day 1 in a five-way match involving former WWE Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

Brock Lesnar was originally scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1, but was moved to the WWE Championship match after Reigns tested positive with COVID-19. It is unknown when the Reigns-Lesnar rematch will take place, though it has been reported the expected WrestleMania match between Reigns and Lesnar will still happen.

In the meantime, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship Bobby Lashley in a long-anticipated singles match. Lashley earned the right to face Lesnar last night on RAW, defeating Big E, Owens, and Rollins in a fatal four-way match. Lesnar vs. Lashley is currently scheduled to take place at the Royal Rumble on January 29 in St. Louis, Missouri.

You can read Wells Fargo Center’s tweet below.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The New @WWE Champion, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar will be live in Philly Next Monday for Monday Night RAW! pic.twitter.com/BUl7TGy3qI — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) January 4, 2022

