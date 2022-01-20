As seen in the photos and video clips below, former NJPW and ROH star Brody King made his in-ring debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Teaming with the leader of his stable, Malakai Black, the two men were introduced as the “Kings of the Black Throne” and came out to new theme music.

They competed against The Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, in a tag team match on the show. The match itself was very one-sided, with Brody booked as a dominant force inside the ring alongside his partner, Malakai.

At a point in the match, Pillman Jr. hesitated to deliver a springboard attack since he made a mistake and botched it last week, leading to his defeat. Following that moment, House of Black completely took over the offence. Brody King ended up taking out Garrison on the outside of the ring, with Griff’s head colliding with the ring steps in the process. They finished off Pillman with a combined attack, with Malaki putting him in position for a vertical suplex and then tossing him into Brody King for a powerslam.

After all was said and done, Black grabbed the microphone and began a promo. Before it gained much steam though, Pac, still wearing a binding over his eyes, appeared on the screen and delivered a promo. He promised Black that he will get revenge for the mist he sprayed in his eyes, and finally takes the bindings off his face to reveal his intense eyes staring at the camera.

As noted last week, Brody’s debut came after Penta El Zero Miedo called out Black following his win over Matt Hardy. The lights went out and came back on to reveal Black standing in the corner of the ring. He attacked Alex Marvez and then Penta, until The Varsity Blondes made the save. Julia Hart asked them to stop the beatdown, which caused Black to laugh as the lights went out again and fans chanted for Brody King to arrive. The lights came back on and King was in the middle of the ring.

You can see highlights below:

The @BASTARDPAC sends a chilling message to @malakaiblxck, certainly not forgetting what happened to him a few weeks ago. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/TVYp3t8531 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]