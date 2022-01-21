WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently caught up with WWE Espanol to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble event. Typically, fans can expect surprise entrants in the classic matches. In the past, members of NXT’s roster have appeared, and Jade would like to be one this time.

“I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we will have to see,” she teased. “It’s definitely one of my favorite PPVs, especially growing up. All the surprises are always my favorite, 2020’s Royal Rumble was one of my favorites because Edge made his return and I was a big Edge fan growing up and I am still a big Edge fan now, so that was a cool moment to see.

“I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we will never know until we get there. But I know they do have some open spots. I know a lot of women have already been announced, but there is room for some surprises, so hopefully, I am one of them.”

While the Queen is someone she’d like to face, Cora Jade has several other dream opponents. Those include two other members of the Four Horsewomen, as well as some newer main roster stars.

If Cora Jade was to appear in the Royal Rumble, there would be the possibility of a title match should she win. If that was the case, then Charlotte Flair is the person that she is looking at right now.

“Obviously the NXT Women’s Championship is on my mind right now,” Jade stated. “But, I would love obviously to be Raw or SmackDown Women’s Champion. Maybe if that were the case and I were in the Royal Rumble and won it, I would be looking over at Charlotte Flair. Big, big fan, I think she’s incredible. Definitely one of my dream matches.”

“I have a few, my other one would be against Sasha Banks, definitely,” Jade said. “She’s another person I watched when I wanted to be a wrestler and Bayley. The Takeover matches with her and Bayley are some of my favorites, and just watching them at the time just inspired me so much more and made me want to be here so much more.

“So, just watching those matches had a big impact on my motivation and forcing me to work harder. Because I knew that I wanted to be here. I have so many. Another one would probably be Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley, I have so many.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Espanol with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]