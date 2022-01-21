WWE Hall Of Famer DDP spoke with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri for The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his recent work with the company. He appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and the former World Champion has admitted it is one of the most fun interviews he’s ever done.

“Steve, as close as we are, there’s so much stuff he doesn’t know. I just did a really great one with him on Peacock,” he said. “That is right up there with my favorite interview, I’ve had some really good ones with Jericho too. But, I’d put it right up there with Rogan. It was that much fun, and we got a good buzz going, we were drinking red wine, so I got a little emotional at the end.”

Right now, DDP is working in the podcast world himself alongside Jake Roberts every week. Their Show, DDP Snakepit, has proven to be a hit within its first few weeks. However, the former WCW star admitted that originally, he didn’t want to do a podcast.

“I’ve had people say they’ll do everything for me, all I have to do is talk,” he revealed. “I just didn’t want to do it, because again, I don’t want to go into anything half-assed. I would have to do the research like Steve does and everybody else, and it’s just not something I wanted to do. I called him (Jake Roberts) up and said, ‘I don’t really want to do one, bro.’ He said, ‘I’m not talking about you, I am talking about us.’

“I go, ‘You want to do one together?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes.’ I don’t really say not to Jake too often, mainly because I don’t live in this ridiculous home, or building a beach house, or doing all the s**t I am doing in my life that I am so blessed for without him and Dusty. I never forget that; it never escapes me. So if Jake wants to do something and I can swing it, I am going to do it. So I said to him, ‘I’ll only do it if Conrad Thompson is involved.’”

DDP revealed that despite how busy Conrad is, he was happy to be involved with their podcast venture. Diamond Dallas Page then spoke about how the name of the show was created, with the first idea not featuring him at all.

“He was like, ‘Oh ,I would love that,’” DDP stated. “I was like, ‘Dude, you run a multi-million dollar mortgage company, where will you have the time?’ He goes, ‘I’ve got the time for you guys. So I go, ‘Okay.’ I called Jake up and he was like, ‘Awesome, when do we start filming?’ And I said, ‘Let’s let them get everything in place.’

What’s really fascinating about Conrad, he’s got the advertising guy, he’s got the PR guy, he’s got the graphic designer, and two other people I can’t really remember what they are. But he’s got a whole team of people. It’s like a turnkey operation. So we came up with a name, I wanted to call it the Snakepit and Conrad is like, ‘Dude, we have to have you in there.’ And someone said, ‘How about DDP’s Snakepit,’ I said, ‘Jake, are you okay with that?’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’”

You can follow DDP – @RealDDP

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]