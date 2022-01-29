Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently caught up with WWE Superstar Doudrop. The Scottish wrestler will be competing in arguably the biggest match of her career tonight. She is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Dooudrop admitted it has been a lot to wrap her head around.

“So, I’ll be honest I had to do a lot of mindset work this week. Because, I think a lot of people forget how quickly this is all happening for me. Seven months ago I was just a regular person sitting home in Scotland,” she said. “Then fast forward seven months and I am facing one of the biggest stars in the company at one of the biggest PPVs of the year. In such a huge stadium challenging or the Raw Women’s Championship. That’s a big change to get used to, and it’s a lot to get your head around.”

Doudrop stated that there were elements of nerves that she had to deal with. However, she has started viewing it as an opportunity to show her skills, rather than anything else.

“I had to do a lot of work this week to make sure I am in the right frame of mind,” she stated. “At first, when this match was announced, I was very, very nervous, I am quite an anxious person at times. But I started trying to change my perception, and stop viewing it as an obstacle and start viewing it as an opportunity. Realize like, no I am in this position because it’s where I deserve to be. And I am talented and hardworking and this is my opportunity to showcase all of those things.”

Both Doudrop and Becky Lynch head into the match as heels, which is an unusual situation for a big PPV match. However, she doesn’t believe that is a problem, especially once they start getting physical inside the ring.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting reaction. But I think it’s going to be like a match for the OG’s,” she said. “You know, a match for the people that know where we came from that have been following us for such a long time. I also think that people don’t tend to mind too much about who’s a good guy and who’s a bad guy when you’re beating the crap out of each other. And if there’s anything that happens when the Scottish and Irish collide, is that you beat the crap out of each other.”

You can watch the full interview below:

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]