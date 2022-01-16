Former Impact star Rohit Raju (Hakim Zane) made his AEW debut during Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

He lost his first AEW match to Shawn Dean.

As noted, Raju announced on January 2 that he was a free agent.

He made his Impact debut in 2017. During his career, Raju was part of the stable, Desi Hit Squad and held the X Division Championship for over 100 days in 2020.

Rohit Raju’s last match with Impact was on December 18 at the Throwback Throwdown II special, where he lost to Josh Matthews. Before that match, he lost to Josh Alexander on the December 16 edition of Impact Wrestling.

Spoilers to the Universal Studios Dark tapings are available here.

Rohit Raju just made his AEW debut at the #AEWDark tapings! 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/BZLMzlf2k2 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 16, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]