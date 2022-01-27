Mascara Dorada is very excited about his return to wrestling and wants the fans to know about it. The former WWE Superstar Gran Metalik, whose noncompete clause expires next week, reposted a video on Twitter signaling his return to the Mascara Dorada persona. The stylized video features an unmasked Dorada, seen only from behind, opening up a bag to find his old Mascara Dorada mask and putting it on. He then delivered a short message in Spanish, telling fans “my return is coming soon.”

Nicknamed the “King of the Ropes”, Mascara Dorada spent five years in WWE as Gran Metalik, originally joining the promotion as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He would reach the finals of the CWC, losing to TJP, in what would ultimately be the highlight of his run with the promotion, which he mostly spent in the undercard or teaming with former WWE stars Kalisto and Lince Dorado in the Lucha House Party stable. Along with Dorado, Mascara Dorada requested his release in the fall of 2021 and was granted it on November 4.

In the last few weeks, Mascara Dorada has begun to pick up bookings in the United States. GCW announced Dorada for their February 4th show in Houston, their February 19th show in Atlantic City, and their February 26th show in Los Angeles. Dorada will take on AEW star Joey Janela on the Atlantic City show, as announced yesterday. In addition to GCW, Dorada has also been announced for American lucha libre promotion Mucha Lucha Atlanta’s show on March 6th, alongside Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) luchadores Negro Casas and Mistico (former WWE star Sin Cara).

While it is unknown if he plans on signing with a major North American promotion, Dorada’s involvement with CMLL stars at Mucha Lucha Atlanta, as well as being booked on separate dates than AAA stars on GCW’s February shows, suggests Dorada may be looking to return to his former promotion. Dorada wrestled for CMLL from 2007 to 2016, his last match taking place on November 11. In addition to CMLL, Dorada also worked for their partner New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he once challenged AEW star Kenny Omega for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship.

