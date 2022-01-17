Effy wants Jeff Jarrett and he wants him at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Whether he will get his match with Double J is the question. The GCW star took to Twitter today to release a video where he referred to Jarrett as a clout vampire and formally challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a one on one match at GCW The Wrld On GCW.

“Huge update from Double F,” Effy tweeted before including the video. “Dear Double Jr, come find out face to face.”

It wouldn’t take too long for Jeff Jarrett to respond. Less than two hours after Effy’s challenge, Double J responded on Twitter by seemingly accepting the challenge, quoting Johnny Cash’s song “Man Comes Around.”

“There’s a man goin’ ’round takin’ names,” Jarrett tweeted. “And he decides who to free and who to blame. Everybody won’t be treated all the same. There will be a golden ladder reachin’ down, when the man comes around.”

The issues between the two started at GCW Die 4 This, where Jarrett, clad in black, made his GCW debut by interrupting Effy’s “State of Effy” speech, attacking Effy with his trademark guitar. Jarrett would return to GCW this past weekend at GCW’s Say What You Will event in Chicago, attacking Effy’s tag team partner Allie Katch with a guitar.

As of this writing, Effy vs. Jeff Jarrett hasn’t been made official for The Wrld On GCW. The show, which will air on FITE TV and PPV, will feature Jon Moxley wrestle his first match since October when he defends the GCW World Championship against Homicide, along with Allie Katch vs. AEW’s Ruby Soho and AEW’s Joey Janela vs. Impact Wrestling’s Matt Cardona.

You can see Effy’s and Jeff Jarrett’s tweet below.

HUGE UPDATE FROM DOUBLE F Dear Double J,

Come find out face to face.@GCWrestling_ @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/lVctEWzUY3 — EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 17, 2022

… There's a man goin' 'round, takin' names…

…And he decides who to free and who to blame…

…Everybody won't be treated all the same…

…There will be a golden ladder reachin' down… …when the man comes around… https://t.co/5w9472HKTF pic.twitter.com/FMg71cYO18 — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) January 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]