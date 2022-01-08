Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James took to Instagram to react to her upcoming WWE return at the Royal Rumble.

As noted, WWE announced last night that James and 18 other Superstars will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. You can click here for the current Rumble card. It was acknowledged on commentary and on Twitter that James is the current Knockouts Champion.

James took to Instagram after last night’s announcement and said her final destination is WrestleMania 38.

“Y’all talk about doors like you’re doing big things… B---h I raise the BAR and kick out the ceiling!! Because that’s what legends do. [cowboy hat emoji] [kiss emoji] Yes you heard right! After Tomorrow #HardToKill I’m taking myself, my boots, and my @impactwrestling #knockoutsworldchampionship all the way to @wwe #RoyalRumble Final Destination #Wrestlemania #legendshitonly #thankyou #bigthings #bigdreams #HardcoreCountry,” she wrote.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also reacted to the announcement on Twitter. He congratulated WWE on walking through the “forbidden door” in pro wrestling.

“Well, well, well… congrats to @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts WORLD Champion @MickieJames and congrats to @WWE for finally walking through the forbidden door. Welcome to the party! See you at #HardToKill tomorrow on @FiteTV,” he wrote.

D’Amore added in a follow-up tweet, “Mickie James has @IMPACTWRESTLING’s blessing to carry the Knockouts World Title belt into the Royal Rumble. And, as you saw, @WWE respects her as a World Champion BUT, Mickie has to get by Deonna Purrazzo at #HardToKill tomorrow night or she goes to the Rumble 6lbs lighter…”

The official Impact Wrestling Twitter account also commented on the announcement.

“Wow! If @MickieJames defeats @DeonnaPurrazzo at #HardToKill on @FiteTV tomorrow night she walks into the @WWE Royal Rumble WITH the IMPACT Knockouts World Title belt!!!,” they wrote.

Impact then responded to a graphic that shows D’Amore as the Thanos of the wrestling world. They wrote, “In last 12 months IMPACT has worked with AEW, NWA, New Japan, AAA, WWE and – tomorrow at HARD TO KILL – the Ring Of Honor world title will be defended in an IMPACT ring!”

James will defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo at tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view. She has been away from WWE since being released on April 15 of last year along with other budget cuts.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full posts from James and D’Amore below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]