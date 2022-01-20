Former NXT Champion Killer Kross (f.k.a Karrion Kross) recently spoke with Busted Open Radio. He reflected on the fact he didn’t get to perform his entrance on a major stage for WWE and admitted watching Bray Wyatt appear live at WrestleMania was hard.

“It’s disappointing. I’ll tell you, we went to WrestleMania, and we watched live Scarlett and I, and Raquel and Xyon Quinn, and a bunch of people. We were watching Bray come down the ramp in his entrance. We were looking at the whole place with everybody there. For us, that was a spiritual experience. Because we’re deprived of people, we were coming out of a very difficult time in human history.

“So to see everyone there unified at a WWE event, WrestleMania, to see Bray coming down, we see the whole mood of the place change. We both looked at each other, and we both were so positive. I said it to her, ‘I bet that we could be here next year.’ It was a feeling, we were like, ‘we can hang with this, we can do this, we can maestro this audience.’ We were so positive we were going to be there. Then for this to happen, it’s brutal, there are no bones about it, it’s brutal.”

Killer Kross also spoke about what fans can expect from him next when it comes to his character in the future. He believes that there are certain elements from his WWE gimmick that can be taken into what he does next.

“In terms of the next presentation of what we want to do, I believe, in a positive way and a constructive way and a way that works and a way that people want to see, continuing to expand on what they’ve seen. I feel like that’s the most intelligent way to go about this,” he admitted. “Because WWE is known for having a very unique ability to present certain types of people.

“Certain ways that performers are produced in WWE, depending on how they’re produced, might not be able to be produced everywhere. So I wouldn’t necessarily want to recreate the exact same thing. But, there are definitely tangible elements that we can take anywhere, no matter how we are being produced.”

At the moment, it is unknown where, or when Killer Kross will next appear. This is exactly what the former WWE star wants and he spoke about the potential of surprising people at some stage, somewhere with a big attendance.

“I think a few surprises everywhere with big attendances are probably in the immediate future, I like the idea of surprises; I like the idea of showing up to places unannounced,” he said. “Keeping that element alive and fun for people. Very shortly, probably in the last week of January, I am going to post everything. I’ve got work all the way until June and I’ve left some areas open in the event that something big winds up coming through. Or something already has and I can’t say.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]