Kofi Kingston knows there are fans, like Macaulay Culkin, who feel The New Day and The Usos are in too many matches together but he doesn’t agree with them. Kingston says the teams, “laugh all the time,” about the feedback they see from fans who feel they share the ring too often.

“I never heard so many people complain about a guaranteed great match,” Kingston told Bleav In Pro Wrestling. “You know what I’m saying? Like, you don’t go out there and complain, ‘Aw, I gotta watch another great match!” Every match that we’ve had with The Usos, we pride ourselves on making it better than the last. I always say this and I don’t mean to compare myself to the Dudleys and the Hardys and Edge & Christian but with their ladder matches, that was the standard that they set, was to outdo themselves every single time.

Since last October’s WWE Draft, The New Day and The Usos have been involved in five televised matches on SmackDown. Kofi Kingston and King Woods unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on last Friday’s episode. The New Day came up short in another title match against The Usos at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day.

“It’s so easy working with The Usos,” Kingston said. “We have the same mentality no matter where we are on the card. We seek to steal the show as you saw on Day 1. You gonna put us first? OK. Well, you know, we’re gonna try to set the table a little high. You’re gonna need a booster seat to sit up there and eat. You know what I’m saying?

“So, yeah, we just love going out there,” Kingston continued. “And you’re blessed when you have an opponent who you jive with, you know? And we jive with The Usos so well and on so many different levels, from conceptualizing how to construct a match all the way into the finish and everybody has unique ways of just getting in there.”

Kofi Kingston says he doesn’t often watch his own matches but he makes an exception any time he shares the ring with The Usos.

“I don’t really like watching many of my matches back,” Kingston explained. “But with The Usos I always go out of my way to watch it back because, again, we just take a lot of pride in being able to put together matches that are compelling time and time again.”

