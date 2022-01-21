MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against Davey Richards at MLW SuperFight, according to Sports Illustrated.

SuperFight is Saturday, February 26 at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alex Hammerstone won the MLW Heavyweight title by defeating Jacob Fatu at Fightland last October. Last month, he signed a new multi-year contract extension with MLW.

Davey Richards signed with Major League Wrestling in May 2021 and made his MLW debut at Battle Riot III. He won the 2021 Opera Cup tournament after defeating TJP in the finals.

Richards also signed a new multi-year contract extension with the company last month.

As noted, Hammerstone is set to defend his title against Pagano at tomorrow’s MLW Blood & Thunder event.

Davey Richards is also set to face ACH at tomorrow’s event.

Below is the lineup for Blood & Thunder:

* Alex Hammerstone vs. Pagano (Falls Count Anywhere Match For MLW World Heavyweight Championship)

* Tajiri vs. Myron Reed vs. A Mystery Opponent (MLW World Middleweight Title Match)

* Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman (MLW National Openweight Championship Match)

* Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy

* Davey Richards vs. ACH

