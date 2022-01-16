AEW star Malakai Black joined the SHAK Wrestling podcast to talk wrestling. As someone who is known for his elaborate entrances, Black talked about some other wrestling entrances, first starting with praise for the entrance of Triple H, Black’s former boss in WWE NXT.

“Massive part of his IP,” Black said. “It made him, because it was such an important part of his entrance. Every time he did it, the crowd knew exactly how to react. It was very smart, very meticulous. You know an entrance is so important, and I’m sure we’ll get into my entrance at one point, but it’s actually things like that that made me think about my own entrance.”

Another entrance Malakai Black is high on is Gangrel’s. The founder of The Brood’s presentation and darker character appealed to Black, who plays one of the darkest characters in wrestling himself.

“Perfect blend of a lot of things I found very intriguing at the time and obviously, you know, I’ve always been drawn to more, darker characters that way,” Black said. “It really worked and it’s one of those things where, you know, it just fits. And that one just fit with his presentation and what he did was just such a good add-on to Gangrel and the entire aesthetic. Very cool to look at.”

Also known for spitting mist at his opponents, Malakai Black was asked to rank the best mists in the history of wrestling. For him, it’s a no-brainer.

“Muta’s on top,” Black said. “Any other answer in terms of mists is a fraudulent answer. I’d say Hunter’s, Triple H’s entrance water mist after that because it’s such a characteristic of who he was with this entrance, obviously because of who he is and what he’s done. I would say Gangrel’s because it was a completely unique standout. And I say last, but like, it’s definitely not least because it’s difficult to fit that in, Carlito was the same as Gangrel because they added so much to what it is they were doing. It complimented their work. So I’d say those are tied, and they’re definitely not tied in a negative sense.”

You can watch the full interview below.

