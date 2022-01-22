Arguably GCW’s biggest homegrown star, Nick Gage, has finally spoken out regarding his upcoming absence at GCW’s major event The Wrld On GCW. As the card has seen more and more matches announced, Gage’s name has been noticeably missing from the card.

In a post emerging on social media, “The Deathmatch King” points to GCW management as the reason he is not booked for the show at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. But nevertheless, Gage says he is still representing his MDK (Murder Death Kill gang) and they will be running this industry soon enough.

“I want to say, ‘Thank you!'” Gage begins the video. “And for Hammerstein, I ain’t on that f**king show. You know, I don’t know why I’m not on that show. You better go ask the f**king guys that own that f**king company. But I do my own motherf**king thing. I represent Murder Death Kill Gang, okay? In 2022, we’re going to take this s**t over.”

Nick Gage hasn’t been seen in GCW since October 23, 2021 at the War Ready event where he suffered a loss to NJPW legend, Minoru Suzuki. A few weeks before that match, earlier in October, he lost the GCW World Championship to the current titleholder, Jon Moxley.

Gage also made a memorable appearance on AEW Dynamite when Chris Jericho was suffering through MJF’s “Five Labors of Jericho” challenge. One of the said challenges was to defeat Nick Gage in a deathmatch, something Jericho just barely accomplished to advance to the next labor.

You can see the full card for Sunday’s GCW: The Wrld On GCW event below —

GCW World Title Match

Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex ColonWinner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match

Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Scramble Match

Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne

Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal

Participants TBA

Appearances by Ruckus, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, Steve Scott, Nate Webb, G-Raver, Juicy Finau, and others

You can see the full video clip below:

