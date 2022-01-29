Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H. recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman. She spoke about Mickie James being part of the Royal Rumble this year. Nikki admitted that it is amazing to see, and she hopes to work with her in the match.

“For myself, I think Mickie coming back is amazing,” Nikki said. “You know, I actually knew Mickie for a few years before I came to WWE and Mickie was always very welcoming. She always made me feel like I could ask a question, even if it was really silly. Because I ask a lot of silly questions. She was always there to help me, so even having Mickie walking through this door, I think is amazing. I am really hoping I find myself on the opposite side to her at the Royal Rumble.”

However, while Nikki A.S.H. is excited to see Mickie James back, she would have no problem taking her out of the match. The WWE Superstar highlighted that it is every woman for themselves.

“For myself, I am so excited to face Mickie, hopefully. But if I have to, I’ll throw Mickie’s butt over the top rope,” Nikki A.S.H. added. “It’s every woman for themselves, even superheroes.”

Mickie James isn’t the only person that Nikki A.S.H. would be happy to eliminate either. If she gets the opportunity, her former tag team partner Rhea Ripley is also on her list of targets to get rid of.

“I mean, if the opportunity presents itself, you know, Rhea Ripley,” she admitted. “I think she really deserves to know how much she hurt me, how much she betrayed me, I think she should be punished for that. I’m on the side of justice and good, and she isn’t. So I feel like I should eliminate her.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below:

