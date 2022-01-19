R-Truth is turning the big 50. Today the long-time WWE star is celebrating his 50th birthday, and both WWE and wrestlers outside of WWE are honoring the veteran Superstar.

“Happy birthday to R-Truth!” WWE tweeted. “Show him some birthday love with your favorite R-Truth moments.”

“Happy birthday R-Truth!” AEW star MJF tweeted.

A near twenty-five-year wrestling veteran who has also held a rap career outside of the ring, R-Truth debuted in 1997 under his name Ron Killings for the Pro Wrestling Federation. He worked in the independent circuit for two years before signing a developmental deal with WWE in 1999 and began wrestling under the name K-Kwik.

As K-Kwik, R-Truth would be called up to the main roster in 2000 and teamed with Road Dogg prior to Road Dogg’s release in early 2001. At that point, R-Truth would become a singles competitor, where found limited success in the hardcore division before ultimately being released in early 2002.

After his release, R-Truth joined TNA, originally under the name K-Krush before deciding to go under his real name, Ron Killings. He immediately found success in the promotion, defeating Ken Shamrock on August 7, 2002, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. To date, he remains the only African American in history to win the NWA World Heavyweight Title and the first-ever black champion in TNA history.

As Killings, R-Truth would later reunite with Road Dogg, now named BG James, and formed the 3 Live Kru with lucha libre legend Konnan, becoming one of the top stables in the early days of TNA. He would win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship a second time in May of 2004 and would go on to hold the NWA World Tag Team Championships with Konnan and James twice before the group broke up in December of 2005. Truth would hang around Impact for two more years and even won the TNA Tag Team Championships with then suspended NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones before he was granted his release in December of 2007.

Returning to WWE under his more famous moniker, R-Truth has been a staple on WWE TV since winning the United States Title twice and the WWE Tag Team Championships once with Kofi Kingston. His most memorable WWE moments include being part of The Rock’s first match in over seven years, when he and The Miz lost to Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series 2011, and for holding the WWE 24/7 Championship a record 53 times. Known for rapping his own entrance, R-Truth has also released two rap albums during his WWE run.

Wrestling Inc. would like to join others in wishing R-Truth a happy 50th birthday.

