During the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about the current landscape in WWE and who he believes are the two best talents in the company right now. The Nature Boy also spoke about who is the most active wrestler in the business in his eyes.

“In our business right now, Roman is the most full time active [wrestler],” Flair said. “He and Charlotte are the two biggest stars in the company.”

Ric Flair also talked about Bron Breakker and the potential he has with WWE. The 24-year-old has been wrestling in NXT since September 14th and garnered tons of attention from WWE Hall of Famers during his time with the developmental brand. Ric Flair also spoke about why he would already have called up Breakker to the WWE main roster.

“I think he’s great, I’ve only seen him twice but to me, he should be on the [main] roster right now,” Flair said. “The kid is a hell of an athlete, he’s only had 20 or 25 or 30 matches but to me, he’s one of those guys that kind of reminds me of Kurt. He doesn’t blow up, he keeps going and that’s hard to do when you’re young. I would definitely give him a break on one of the rosters and get him going.”

On the most recent episode of NXT New Years Evil, Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion by defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of the show. The new champ also crushed the old NXT logo before getting the win over Ciampa, symbolizing the official start of NXT 2.0. His father, Rick Steiner, was seen ringside at the event and even came in the ring to celebrate the victory with his son.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]