Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho. During the interview, he recalled pitching the idea for him and Brian Christopher to become a tag team backstage at WrestleMania 14. This was something he did directly to Vince McMahon

“I go to get a coffee and it’s like there’s nobody else for like a mile around,” he said. “As I am getting the coffee, here comes Vince McMahon. And he’s getting a coffee and there’s like a spotlight shining down on us, you know? I said, ‘hey, thanks for having me put on WrestleMania, it’s really cool.’

“I said, ‘I know you have me with Brian Christopher,’ who is Too Sexy Brian Christopher at the same time and a couple of years before that I had used the name Scott The Hotty on some indie shows. So, I pitched that to him and the next week I was Scott The Hotty, he was Too Sexy Brian Christopher, and together we were Too Much.”

When Scotty 2 Hotty next spoke with Vince McMahon, the WWE Chairman was the one pitching ideas. The Too Cool star revealed that his boss originally pitched the Billy & Chuck romantic wedding storyline to him and Brian. However, it wasn’t something that Jerry Lawler’s son was willing to do.

“He comes up to us, and dude, I had barely had a conversation since the coffee at WrestleMania. He said, ‘we’ve seen tag teams come and go over the years, but we have never seen tag teams come together, you know for life.’ He goes, ‘I want to do a wedding, where you guys marry each other on Monday Night Raw. We will have all the other guys on the outside in their tuxedos clapping.’

“I am like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I am like, early 20s and he had just become a heel promoter with the whole Bret Hart thing. So, in my mind, I am trying to justify all this, like, ‘I can do this. And then a year down the road we can say how the heel promoter made us do this and become babyfaces.’ I am trying to justify every idea in my own head.

“Brian just wouldn’t do it. He had wrestled for his dad in Memphis for years and years, and had a solid paycheque there. So, I am sure he had a backup if he had to go back there. So, he flat out refused to do the tag team wedding, which Billy and Chuck later did.

“We said no and they took us and Ronny and Donny Harris were coming out as the DOA with the motorcycles. They took us, and made us like their bitches, and they put us on the back of their bike with pink motorcycle helmets on and we would just come out holding their waists.”

Scotty 2 Hotty also recalled the promo where he and Brian Christopher officially became Too Cool. This is how they would be best-known, later adding Rikishi to the ranks. However, when looking back, he thinks that segment wasn’t the best.

“We did a backstage pre-tape saying that Too Much was dead, and we are now known as Too Cool. Now I go back and watch it is so cringy. I can remember Brian and I sitting in the locker room writing this promo out ourselves, it was so horrible.

“There might have been one writer at the time, but not for us. It was just like, ‘we are the coolest cats in the litter box,’ talking like whiteboy wannabe rappers. That’s what it was when it started and I think over time it just evolved to like this fun thing.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

