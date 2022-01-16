In an interview with the Washington Post to promote next week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Washington D.C., AEW star Serena Deeb talked about working for the promotion. She revealed that she had wanted to join AEW before she even joined, both because of the onscreen product and what she heard about the atmosphere backstage.

“I was watching AEW thinking, ‘I want to wrestle there,'” Deeb said. “I stand behind what they’re doing, I stand behind how different it is. The things I had heard about the backstage atmosphere, everything planted that goal into my mind at that point.

“A lot of us say this to each other every week, we literally work at the best company in the world. You never feel like, ‘I can’t go to anybody.’ There are other companies where that feeling is overwhelming. They take care of people as human beings, and I think that’s what makes them different.”

Serena Deeb signed with AEW in September of 2020 following her release from WWE, following a match on AEW Dynamite with Thunder Rosa. While with AEW, Deeb would go on to hold the NWA Women’s World Championship after defeating Rosa, and would defend the title on AEW programming before dropping it to Kamille in the spring of 2021.

Serena Deeb can next be seen on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She will be taking on Skye Blue in singes action, one week after defeating rival Hikaru Shida.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]