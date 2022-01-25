The Royal Rumble is always full of surprises, and this year that could include WWE NXT 2.0 stars. In recent times the company has relied on the third brand to boost the numbers, particularly in the women’s Royal Rumble. Right now, there are slots open in both matches, and talent from NXT 2.0 is set to at least be backstage.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that a lot of wrestlers from NXT 2.0 stars are set to be at the event this weekend. It is unknown whether they are set to be competing, work as alternates, or simply just to be backstage. Of course, with the current COVID-19 situation, the need for backups is crucial.

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker, the recently renamed Gunther, and Raquel Gonzalez are all expected to at the Rumble. However, it is not confirmed that any of them will be wrestling.

Mickie James has already been confirmed as a returning talent, despite her working for Impact Wrestling. It was reported this week that the company also asked The IInspiration (f.k.a. The IIconics) but they opted to turn down the offer. It is unknown at this time if any other stars were asked.

It was announced before Raw that Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis and RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable have declared their spots for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. This leaves eight open slots at the moment.

The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place this Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, 8 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match: WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

