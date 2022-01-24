Former WWE Champion Sheamus recently spoke with Graham ‘GSM’ Matthews for FanSided Daily DDT. He is currently just one Intercontinental Championship victory away from being a Grand Slam Champion with the company. The Celtic Warrior discussed his desire to bring back an old-school version of the title in the future.

“Yeah of course,” Sheamus said on wanting to turn the strap green. “I also love the old school one, not the white strap thing that was brought back. But the original one that Savage wore and Steamboat wore, Bret Hart, do you know what I mean? I think that’s just an iconic, and classic title. I understand the way WWE wants to keep changing the looks of the title and keep things fresh. But I still think there’s a lot of room for nostalgia and a classic look and a classic title.

“I feel like that title, especially the one with the winged eagle, I feel like those two titles especially are timeless, they’re classic. If they brought them back, that version, I think a lot of people would be happy with it, especially a lot of the talent. Maybe I’m just being nostalgic too, that’s really how I got introduced to WWE. I still feel like it would be cool to bring them back.”

Something else that Sheamus is hoping WWE brings back is his old entrance song, Written In My Face. However, the former Royal Rumble winner admitted that Vince McMahon hates it.

“When I came back I really wanted to bring that song back, but it was shot down. Vince hates it, some other people didn’t like it or didn’t agree, but it’s very nostalgic. I haven’t given up on it. I guarantee you I will get that song back, I just don’t know when, and nobody is going to know when, but I will get a chance to bring it back.

“For me when that music hits, there’s a lot of nostalgia and stuff, and a lot of memories of great wins, you know what I mean? Like, 10 years ago when I won the Royal Rumble in St. Louis, that was the music that played in the arena after I won the Rumble. So, I haven’t given up on it, it’s just a bit of a strategic measure going on right now about when I can get that back, but I don’t think we’ve heard the last of, Written In Your Face.”

