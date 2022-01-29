The Royal Rumble — always a night of surprises and intrigue as the “road to WrestleMania” begins to take shape. And with the arrival of the Royal Rumble comes the numerous reports, speculation, and superstar sightings that add to the excitement.

PWInsider has provided updates on several WWE stars that have been rumored to potentially return at tonight’s Premium Live Event. One rumored return, Shane McMahon’s, is certainly possible because Shane has arrived in St. Louis for tonight’s Royal Rumble.

McMahon has not wrestled since losing the Steel Cage Match to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Before that, he had been away since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens on the October 4 SmackDown episode, which was the FOX premiere.

Another return that fans are hoping for is multi-time women’s champion, Asuka. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation that she is in St. Louis at this time, and the belief is she will return from a shoulder injury in February.

Lacey Evans has also been mentioned as a possible surprise entrant at tonight’s Rumble. Though she has been seen working out at the WWE Performance Center often in recent weeks, there is not a confirmed timeline on her return. She is not slated for the Rumble but could possibly appear.

Lastly, one of the “four horsewomen” of WWE, Bayley, has not been seen in St. Louis. Sources say that the company still expects her back in March from her ACL injury.

You can see the confirmed participants for both Rumbles below. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of tonight’s show!

30-MAN ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, 5 Superstars TBA

30-WOMAN ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, 7 participants TBA

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]