Lacey Evans indicated that she’s closer to returning to WWE television but exactly when she will be back is unclear.

On Sunday, Evans retweeted a video of a young fan receiving her action figure for Christmas and asking when she would be returning WWE TV. Evans responded, “Tell her I’m coming,” followed by an hourglass emoji.

Lacey Evans gave birth to her second child on October 16. Previously, she has noted she has been working toward her in-ring return for nearly two months. Instagram posts in early November showed she had already returned to training.

Lacey Evans revealed she was pregnant during an episode of RAW last February. At the time, it was hinted that Ric Flair may have been the storyline father of Evans’ baby. Evans was in a storyline with Charlotte Flair and Ric was working as an ally of Evans.

The storyline between Evans and Charlotte Flair was dropped after Evans was taken off of WWE TV. Ric Flair was also written off a short time later. He later stated he and Charlotte were both uncomfortable with that aspect of the storyline. WWE released Ric Flair from his contract with the company in early August.

The storyline involving Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair appeared to be leading to a championship match at WrestleMania. Evans was just days away from challenging Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view when she announced her pregnancy.

In the end, neither Evans nor Charlotte Flair appeared at WrestleMania. Instead, Asuka defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Lacey Evans was one of several notable names left in limbo following the WWE Draft in early October. Her profile on the WWE website currently does not show her assigned to any brand. That leaves the door open for her to make her return on either RAW or SmackDown.

WWE first signed Lacey Evans to a developmental contract in 2016. She made her main roster debut during the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2019.