As seen below, it looks as though the relationship between interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti continues to blossom. Conti revealed via social media that she returned home to visit family and brought Guevara along with her.

“I’m home!” Tay writes in her first post as she includes images of her and Sammy kissing. There are also group photos of her embracing the rest of her family, as well as an image of Guevara and Conti’s father flexing together.

Another photo shows Tay’s dad and Sammy wearing the same outfit, athletic shorts with their underwear slightly showing. She writes, “My daddy went shower and showed up like this… he said it’s about the hair and the underwear hahahahahahahha I’m dying y’all !!! They love Sammy hahahahaha”

The couple has been garnering a lot of attention lately as their relationship became public shortly after Guevara announced the end of his engagement to Pam Nizio. The two seemed to be frustrated at fans’ reactions to the news, making their own individual comments about it. Tay Conti even temporarily deleted her Twitter account because of the harassment.

However, the couple seemed to be more comfortable with their relationship exposed on New Year’s Day, when they posted a photo showing them sharing a New Year’s kiss.

